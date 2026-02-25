MSPCA shelter on Cape Cod gets fuel delivery after storm, providing emergency shelter for animals

CENTERVILLE, Mass. — After evacuating animals on Tuesday due to dwindling fuel supplies, the MSPCA animal shelter on Cape Cod has reopened to shelter local pets whose owners have been displaced by the blizzard, officials said Wednesday.

The shelter at 1577 Falmouth Road in Centerville was able to secure a fuel delivery late Tuesday night, after appealing to the public for help as it expected to run out of fuel.

“We have amazing news! Thanks to the power of social media and our community, we were able to secure a diesel delivery late last night, just before our generator ran out of fuel,” shelter officials said in a post on Facebook.

“While our animals had already been safely evacuated to our Boston and Methuen shelters, keeping the generator running was critical to protecting the Cape facility itself,” shelter officials said.

MSPCA shelter Cape Cod (MSPCA-Angell)

“With power now restored and space reopening at our Cape shelter, we’re shifting our focus outward,” officials said. “We are activating our SafePet Program to provide temporary housing for animals belonging to Cape residents who are still without utilities or dealing with storm-related damage.”

Through the SafePet program, pets can remain in the shelter’s care temporarily until their families are able to return home.

If space fills up at the Cape Cod shelter, officials will coordinate support at other MSPCA locations “to accommodate as many animals as possible,” officials said.

“We know from experience that during emergencies, some people stay in unsafe conditions (like without heat or power) because they don’t want to leave their pets behind to go to a temporary shelter,” officials said. “No one should have to choose between their own safety and their animal’s well-being.”

Anyone who lives on Cape Cod and needs temporary housing for their pet due to power outages, burst pipes, or other storm-related issues is asked to call the shelter at 508-775-0940 or send an email to cape@mspca.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group