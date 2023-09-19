MSP Trooper injured by drunk driver in Utah improving ‘every day,’ police say

BOSTON — A Massachusetts State Trooper who was critically injured by an alleged drunk driver in Utah last month is on the road to recovery and “continues to improve every day,” according to officials.

Trooper Matthew McRae was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle in Salt Lake City that was struck on August 28 morning by a driver who was later arrested for operating under the influence.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the ICU at the University of Utah Hospital. He was flown home in early September and is now settled in at a Boston area rehabilitation hospital, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara.

“[McRae] is making gains in his recovery, now able to move his extremities, speak with family and friends, and is beginning physical therapy,” McNamara said. “We are so incredibly happy to be able to give this great news and continue to look towards more improvements every day.”

Trooper McRae can be seen giving a smile and a thumbs-up in his Boston hospital bed.

“The Association and the McRae Family would like to thank everyone who has supported him, including Matthew’s academy classmates and fellow Troopers, our elected leaders who are actively establishing legislation to create a sick leave bank, the Greg Hill Foundation for their fundraising, and all of the community members who have stepped up to support Matthew and his family during this difficult time,” McNamara said.

