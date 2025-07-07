Local

MSP sergeant involved in Karen Read investigation reassigned from position in DA’s office

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
A Mass. State Police sergeant involved in the investigation of Karen Read has been reassigned from his position at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik was moved to the state police’s Division of Standards and Training effective Sunday, July 6, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News on Monday.

Bukhenik was the supervisor in charge of the investigation into the death of John O’Keefe in January of 2022.

During Read’s retrial for the murder of O’Keefe, defense attorney Alan Jackson grilled Bukhenik on not reprimanding Proctor regarding his text messages. Proctor had admitted to sending crude and disparaging texts to his friends in a group chat regarding Read and her case.

Bukhenik’s reassignment comes weeks after Read was acquitted on the most serious charges for the death of O’Keefe.

Bukhenik testified in both of Read’s trials and was disciplined last fall for failing to reprimand Proctor.

State police say Bukhenik will “perform a variety of administrative functions in support of the Division’s daily operations” in his new role.

“As the Colonel said following the conclusion of the second trial, the events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability. Under his direction as Colonel, the State Police has, and will continue to, improve in these regards. Our focus remains on delivering excellent police services that reflect the value of professionalism and maintaining public trust.”

Massachusetts State Police is currently accepting applications for Bukhenik’s vacant position.

Bukhenik is the third state police investigator connected to the Karen Read case to either lose their position or be reassigned from their position.

Detective Lt. Brian Tully was transferred out of Norfolk County District Attorney’s office in October.

Tully served as the Norfolk County State Police Detective Unit Commander and testified in Karen Read’s first trial in June, where he was asked about the messages sent by Trooper Michael Proctor.

