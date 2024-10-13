Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV in New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Rockingham Road and Mammoth Road in Londonderry shortly before 12:30 p.m. found a 2019 Toyota Highlander that had collided with a 2024 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle, according to the Londonderry Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Elliott Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that an initial investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling on Rockingham Road when the SUV driver attempted to take a left turn onto Mammoth Road, crossing in front of the path of the Harley Davidson operator.

The SUV driver was evaluated at the scene of the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if they will face any charges.

While the crash remains under investigation, police noted that speed or alcohol don’t appear to be factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Brandon Gauthier at 603-432-1118.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

