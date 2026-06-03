Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious crash in Concord, Mass.

CONCORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital following a serious crash in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a crash in the area of Lowell and Indian Spring roads around 9:40 a.m. discovered a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Concord police and fire officials.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries. The driver of the car was taken to Emerson Hospital for evaluation.

The names of those involved in the crash haven’t been released, and it wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Concord police with an investigation into the crash.

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