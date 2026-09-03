Motorcyclist dies following crash on I-93 in Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died following a crash on Interstate 93 Southbound.

Troopers were called to the on-ramp near Exit 17 just after 4:30 AM to reports of a crash. Prior to their arrival, Good Samaritans had attempted life-saving procedures on the victim. The motorcyclist was then taken to a local hospital, where they passed away.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide was riding on the on-ramp when it went on the right side of the road, going over the cement curbing and through the grassy shoulder, then resting on its side near a guardrail, throwing the cyclist off the bike.

“The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification to next of kin,” state police wrote.

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