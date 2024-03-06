Mother, daughter dead after being found in bullet-riddled vehicle in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and daughter are dead after they were found shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Worcester on Tuesday, investigators announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue just after 3 p.m. found two female gunshot victims inside a parked SUV, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victims, who police identified as a mother and daughter, were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names haven’t been released.

The SUV was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows.

Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the SUV.

“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” Murtha said.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, police were still investigating whether the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous web-based message via worcesterma.gov/police, or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508)-799-8651.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

