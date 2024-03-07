Worcester police identify a suspect wanted in connection to murders of young mother and daughter

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating a double murder of a young mother and her daughter who were found shot inside their parked SUV Tuesday night.

The victims, who police identified as a mother and daughter, were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A family member identified the victims as Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella.

Police released a photo Wednesday night of a suspect, 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, wanted in connection with the deadly double shooting that killed Nuñez and her daughter.

Belnavis is described as being about 5′11 and 160 pounds. Police say Belnavis is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

Worcester police said a second individual has been arrested in connection with murders but did not release additional details.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was random or if the victims were targeted.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, asking anyone with information to call authorities at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be left here or by texting 274637 with the phrase “TIPWPD.”

The SUV was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows.

Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the SUV.

“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” Murtha said.

In a joint statement, Mayor Joseph Petty, City Manager Eric Batista, Interim Police Chief Paul Saucier, and Superintendent Monárrez said the following:

“Today we mourn the senseless loss of two Worcester residents, a mother and daughter whose lives were taken far too soon and far too tragically.

Collectively, we ask for patience and privacy on behalf of the victims’ family and friends and for the Worcester Public Schools who are grieving the loss of a student. An act of such violence has no place in our City.

The residents of Worcester deserve better, and we will stand alongside our community in sorrow and solidarity. Our appreciation goes out to the members of the Worcester Police Department, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and to all first responders who assisted.

Worcester is a resilient community, and we know that our residents will lovingly embrace the victims’ family and friends as we work toward healing from this traumatic event.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

