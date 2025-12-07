Morgan Geekie scores 22nd goal and Jeremy Swayman stops 29 shots as Bruins beat Devils 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored his 22nd goal, Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves and the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 4-1 on Saturday night, sending the Devils to their season-high fifth straight loss.

Fraser Minten, Casey Mittelstadt and Andrew Peeke also scored for Boston, and Elias Lindholm set up Geekie’s score early in the second period. Geekie has the second-most goals in the league, trailing Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon by two.

The Bruins were without star winger David Pastrnak, who was sidelined for the fifth straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Timo Meier scored for New Jersey, and Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.

Pulled after giving up five goals in a loss at Detroit in his previous start, Swayman made a 2-1 lead after two periods hold up despite the Bruins getting outshot 30-21.

Boston ending a string of alternating wins and losses in its previous seven games by winning its second straight.

Swayman cut from his right to left, making a pad save on Connor Brown’s close bid with just under five minutes left in the third period.

The Bruins had just nine shots on goal through two periods but led 2-1 after Lindholm stole a clearing attempt, turned and sent a cross-ice pass to Geekie, who one-timed a shot from the left circle 72 seconds into the period.

Geekie extended his point streak to five games (five goals, four assists).

Mittelstadt scored with 3:35 left in the game and Peeke added an empty-netter.

Minten one-timed a shot inside the far post from the right circle, making it 1-0 at 17:42 of the opening period.

Shut out in their previous two games, the Devils tied it under a minute later when Meier collected a loose puck in the slot and slipped it past Swayman.

Devils: At Ottawa on Tuesday.

Bruins: Open a three-game trip Tuesday at St. Louis.

