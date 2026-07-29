More Worcester teens participating in WooServes, volunteering at non-profits throughout area

WORCESTER, Mass. — School is out for the summer, and that means a lot of kids are on vacation, playing video games, or just hanging out.

In Worcester, dozens of young people are putting their time to use another way.

They’re part of a program called WooServes, which links teenage volunteers with non-profits throughout the area.

The program is run by the United Way of Central Massachusetts with support from the Hanover Insurance Group.

Ashton Peck, a rising freshman in Sturbridge, recently spent an afternoon organizing the game room at Girls, Inc. in Worcester.

“I didn’t really have much to do over the summer, so I ended up thinking about what else I could do instead of just staying at home playing video games all day, so I decided to try this.”

Idaliana Medina oversees WooServes. “It’s a six-week part-time program in which students ages 13-18 from all around Worcester County can volunteer at local non-profits, and they really learn kind of what it’s like to give back to the community.”

The volunteers also pick up skills like communication, teamwork, and leadership, which they can use for the rest of their lives.

Medina says the program is getting more popular. “My first year we had 30 students. Then we upped it to 50, and now we have at least 87.”

Katherine Aguilar is with Girls, Inc., which runs a wide range of enrichment programs.

She says having these volunteers helps free up valuable time for their instructors.

“A lot of the work is restructuring and creating systems, so our facilitators aren’t wasting time look for supplies, but they’re able to be with the girls more.”

Alex Castro, a rising freshman from Worcester, said he likes that his efforts make a difference.

“I like exploring new things and then also like how I feel, like the work I am doing is going to something important... and that has a big effect and impact on everyone around me.”

Even something as simple as sorting colored pencils is changing Deetia Jami’s perspective.

“I think it’s helping me learn about other people, their experiences, cultures, backgrounds, and making me give more information about how I can help other people in the community.”

This summer, the volunteers are helping a total of 16 non-profits in the Worcester area.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts will have a graduation ceremony for the students at the end of their service later this summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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