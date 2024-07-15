‘More united than ever’: Massachusetts delegates describe RNC atmosphere

MILWAUKEE, WI — Members of the Massachusetts delegation at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, describe a united atmosphere following the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

They are among about 2,400 delegates from across the country who have come together to officially nominate Trump.

The 45th President of the United States arrived on schedule Sunday ahead of the official start of the RNC on Monday.

Authorities said they’ve made no change to their security plan.

“We are more united than ever,” said Janet Fogarty, the Republican National Committeewoman from Massachusetts. “I would say the one difference is people are probably watchful and on guard to notice if there’s anything that seems out of line.”

The United States is no stranger to political violence in the nation’s nearly 250-year tradition of democratically electing its leaders.

However, the general chair of the convention told Boston 25 News that Saturday’s attack feels different.

“We’re also sad for what it means for the world watching this country on TV thinking this is not South America. This is the United States,” said Ron Kaufman, a Republican National Committeeman from Massachusetts.

Kaufman said he hopes that the only battle from this point forward will play out in the ballots.

“I am convinced, talking to voters of all kinds back home, that Donald Trump will do better in Massachusetts than he’s ever done,” added Kaufman. “This is going to be a battle until the end.”

