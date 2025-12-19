More than 60K power outages in Mass., hundreds of flight cancellations and delays at Logan Airport

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a storm on Friday that’s bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and downpours to Massachusetts.

There is a high wind warning in effect for parts of Berkshire, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Norfolk, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible in those areas.

At Boston’s Logan Airport, a gust of 65 mph was recorded, prompting a ground delay. According to FlightAware, there were 283 delays and 110 cancellations as of Friday afternoon.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service warned.

As of 3 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s live outage tracker showed nearly 65,000 power outages across the state.

A wind advisory was also issued for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Norfolk counties until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS warned of gusts up to 50 mph in those areas.

