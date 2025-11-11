More frustration at Boston’s Logan Airport as FAA’s further drop in flights takes effect

BOSTON — Travelers at Boston’s Logan International Airport are dealing with more disruptions on Tuesday as the Federal Aviation Administration continues reducing flights nationwide due to staffing shortages among air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there were 67 cancellations and 22 delays at Logan Airport, according to FlightAware.

The FAA began cutting air traffic at 40 major airports, including Boston, last Friday. Thousands of flights were canceled over the weekend.

Officials say the reductions are necessary to maintain safety while staffing levels remain low. Air travelers could now face more frustration as U.S. airports need to meet a higher FAA target for reducing flights.

The planned reductions:

4% last Friday (Nov. 7, 2025)

last Friday (Nov. 7, 2025) 6% Tuesday (Nov. 11, 2025)

Tuesday (Nov. 11, 2025) 8% Thursday (Nov. 13, 2025)

Thursday (Nov. 13, 2025) 10% Friday (Nov. 14, 2025)

Passengers are feeling the strain.

A Charlestown couple traveling to Cleveland to pick up a new puppy told Boston 25 News that their original flight was canceled after check-in, forcing them to book with another airline. They’re now hoping their return flight isn’t affected.

“I checked in yesterday, and about two hours after I checked in yesterday, they cancelled it,” Jim Fotiades said.

Air traffic controllers are currently working without pay and are expected to miss a second paycheck.

Even if the shutdown ends soon, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns it could take days—or up to a week—for staffing levels to return to normal.

