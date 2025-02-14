WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Police are investigating after credit card skimmers were found at a Massachusetts supermarket chain for the second time this week.

Days after three credit card skimmers were found at a Trucchi’s Supermarket in Abington, police say two skimmers were also found at the Trucchi’s in West Bridgewater.

West Bridgewater police say the two skimmers in aisle 1 and 2 are believed to have been there since Saturday, February 8.

An employee discovered the skimmers on Thursday, according to West Bridgewater police.

Police say the suspect who placed the skimmers is believed to be a man.

“West Bridgewater Police are aware that skimmers have also been found in stores in Abington, Taunton and New Bedford recently. All of these incidents remain under investigation,” the department said in a statement.

More credit card skimmers discovered at local Mass. supermarket chain

The U.S. Secret Service is assisting local police in the investigation.

Police say anyone who used their credit or debit card at Trucchi’s recently should monitor their credit card statements and report any fraudulent activity immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group