Moose in roadway causes serious head-on collision between two trucks in NH, police say

ERROL, N.H. — A truck driver was seriously injured Friday morning after striking a moose and colliding with a dump truck.

Troopers responding to New Hampshire Route 16 near the Androscoggin Wayside Park in Errol just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a head-on crash involving two commercial dump trucks found one of the drivers, 38-year-old Justin Hallee of Milan, suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

Hallee was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other dump truck, 22-year-old Jacob Gleason of Colebrook, was medically cleared at the scene.

Investigators say Hallee was driving north when he struck a moose in the roadway. The impact of the crash caused him to lose control of the dump truck, resulting in a head-on collision with Gleason’s truck in the southbound lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

New Hampshire State Police was assisted at the scene by members of the Errol Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

