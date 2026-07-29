Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium this weekend: Everything you need to know

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium for its 12th appearance at Gillette on Thursday, July 30, bringing world champion drivers and their iconic 12,000-pound monster trucks back to Foxborough for an evening of high-flying action, speed and skill.

The family-friendly event begins at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. Parking lots will open at 1 p.m., while the popular Monster Jam Pit Party runs from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Early Access begins at 2:30 p.m.).

A limited number of tickets remain available through Ticketmaster.

As fans prepare for the event, Gillette Stadium is reminding ticketholders of several important policies and travel tips.

Plan Ahead for Heavy Traffic

Because Monster Jam falls on a weekday, fans should expect commuter traffic throughout the afternoon and evening. Stadium officials encourage guests to leave early and allow extra travel time.

Traffic restrictions will be in place before and after the event, and delays are expected on local roads. Drivers should use Interstate 95, Interstate 495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium, as some local road closures may not appear on navigation apps.

Parking Information

Parking is included with admission and opens at 1 p.m.

Parking will be available on both sides of Route 1. Oversized vehicles should park in Lot 52, while ADA parking is available through designated stadium entrances depending on the direction of travel.

Pit Party Offers Up-Close Experience

Fans with a separate Pit Party ticket can get an up-close look at the monster trucks, meet drivers and crews, collect autographs and take photos before the competition begins.

Pit Party passes are sold separately from event tickets, and re-entry is allowed until 5 p.m.

Stadium Entrances

Fans may enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster gates beginning at 5 p.m.

Accessible entrances and elevators will be available for guests requiring ADA accommodations, while club and suite ticketholders should use their designated entrances.

Clear Bag Policy Remains in Effect

Gillette Stadium’s clear bag policy will be enforced.

Guests may bring:

One clear plastic bag measuring no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″

A one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

A small wristlet or handheld wallet no larger than 6.5″ x 4.5″

Backpacks, large purses, and oversized bags are prohibited and cannot be stored by the stadium.

Prohibited Items

Items not permitted inside the stadium include:

Backpacks

Strollers

Outside food and beverages

Umbrellas

GoPro and professional cameras with detachable lenses

Selfie sticks

Tripods and monopods

Lasers

Balloons

Beach balls

Noisemakers

Signs are allowed but must not exceed 11 inches by 17 inches and cannot include lights or battery packs.

Gillette Stadium operates as a completely cashless venue.

Fans can pay using credit cards, debit cards, mobile wallets or smart watches.

Rain or Shine

Monster Jam will take place rain or shine.

If severe weather creates unsafe conditions, stadium officials and public safety personnel will provide shelter instructions until the event can safely resume.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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