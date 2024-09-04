Missing woman from Virginia found dead inside vehicle in southern Maine, state police say

DAYTON, Maine — An investigation is underway after a missing woman from Virginia was found dead inside a vehicle in southern Maine, state police said.

Autumn Cleveland, 23, had earlier been reported missing out of Newport News, Virginia. Her body was found inside a vehicle parked near Goodwins Mills Road in Dayton on Monday afternoon, state police said.

There is no danger to the public, state police said. The State Police Major Crimes Unit South responded and are investigating.

It was unclear Wednesday if foul play is suspected in her death.

At 3:27 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to Goodwins Mills Road after receiving a 911 call reporting a dead woman inside a parked vehicle, state police said.

The woman matched the description of Cleveland, state police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

