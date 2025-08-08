‘Minimize overall water use’: Significant drought declared across Cape Cod, state officials say

BOSTON — State officials are urging residents across Cape Cod to conserve water as that region experiences “significant” drought levels.

The Cape Cod region has been upgraded to a Level 2 - Significant Drought status, up from a mild drought status last month, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said Friday.

The Southeast, Connecticut River Valley, Western, Central, and Northeast regions remain at normal conditions, “although conditions are starting to dry all across the state,” Tepper said.

Nantucket County is currently at mild drought status, while Dukes County remains at normal conditions within the Islands regions.

Observed groundwater levels have begun to decline once more in the Cape Cod region, Tepper said.

A lack of precipitation and prolonged higher temperatures have resulted in an elevated risk for outdoor fires, Tepper said.

“These weather conditions have resulted in drier soil and reduced water levels in rivers, streams, and ponds, which have impacted fish passage, particularly in the Cape Region,” Tepper said.

Drought is a look back on conditions over a period of time.

July was notably warm in Massachusetts, with average temperatures 2 to 5 degrees above normal, Tepper said.

Precipitation levels vary in the state, with some areas getting above-normal rainfall amounts, while areas north of I-90, and the Northeast, Southeast, Cape Cod, and the Islands regions have seen below-average rainfall.

Regions that are currently not in a drought are starting to see some indices impacted by the low precipitation. More precipitation is needed to improve hydrological systems, especially groundwater and fire danger indices, in areas that are lagging.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will continue to assist communities in managing their water systems.

Tepper said the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) water supply system is not experiencing drought conditions.

State officials offered the following recommendations for residents and communities within a Level 2 – Significant Drought and Level 1 – Mild Drought region, including those using a private well:

For regions in Level 2 – Significant Drought

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use;

Limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, to be used only after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m.;

Follow local water use restrictions;

Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use; and,

For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities.

Immediate steps for communities:

Adopt and implement the state’s nonessential outdoor water use restrictions for Drought Level 2 which calls for limiting outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, to be used only after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m. If local restrictions are more stringent, continue to keep them in place during the course of the drought.

Limit or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing; and,

Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short- and medium-term steps for communities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

Provide timely information to local residents and businesses;

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates;

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply; and,

Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan.

For Regions in Level 1 – Mild Drought

Residents and businesses:

Minimize overall water use;

Limit outdoor watering to one day per week from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., or less frequently if required by your water supplier;

Plant only local and drought-resistant species;

Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use;

For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities;

Minimize lawn sizes; and,

Harvest rainwater for outdoor watering.

Communities/municipalities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

Provide timely drought and water conservation information to residents and businesses;

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply; and,

Develop a local drought management plan (learn more here).

State agencies will continue to closely monitor and assess conditions across the state, Tepper said.

State officials will meet again on Sept. 8 to assess drought conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

