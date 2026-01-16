Military wife claims husband’s belongings went missing, no answers from airlines

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A National Guard soldier who returned home for a family emergency says he’s facing another battle, this time with the airlines.

Samantha told Boston 25 that her husband got a notification from Lufthansa Airlines saying his belongings were checked in and ready for boarding at Logan Airport back in December. Multiple layovers later, she says he got to base and realized his luggage didn’t.

“At the airport I waited to see where it is and it didn’t come through so I had to go back to the base and then I end up going on the airlines trying to put in lost baggage and it went through but it never sent me a code to verify to track it,” Samantha’s husband told Boston 25 News on a phone call.

Samantha says her multiple attempts to get help tracking down those valuable belongings have left her empty-handed. She says Lufthansa told her they can’t find the tag number in their system. “When I called first, they said the number that I was giving them wasn’t right, but it was the number that was on his ticket, so I am like, I don’t really understand why it’s not the right number,” said Samantha.

Travel Expert Clint Henderson says filing a claim at the airport is an important first step, which Samantha says her husband did as soon as he landed. “The probability is it’s sitting somewhere and waiting for a baggage handler to see it, clock it, note it, and then send it on its proper routing,” Henderson told Boston 25 News.

Henderson says travelers losing their belongings isn’t uncommon, but says it’s essential to file a compensation claim. Henderson also says using Apple AirTags is a useful way to track your luggage. Leaving your information, like a contact or address, somewhere visible can help locate bags more easily if they’re misplaced.

“I photograph my luggage so I can remember key details when I have to fill out a lost bag report. You want to have those details handy. Choose something distinctive with your bag, have a ribbon tied on it or something on it, graffiti it, whatever you need to do to make it stand out,” said Henderson.

Boston 25 News reached out to both Lufthansa and Ethiopian Airlines. Lufthansa says they can’t find the tag number in their system, but that they are working on answers to held find his belongings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

