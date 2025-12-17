Milford Police capture wanted fugitive, charged with assaulting officer

MILFORD, MASS. — Milford Police, in coordination with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force, have arrested a man wanted on several charges.

Bernaddy Mondesir, 27, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

Mondesir’s charges include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, multiple drug offenses and fraud.

Authorities arrived about 8:13 a.m. on Highland Street to execute the warrants. Mondesir attempted to flee but was later taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to Milford District Court for arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

