Migrant fights at Logan: what Governor Healey and migrant housing advocates say needs to happen

BOSTON — Hundreds of migrants spent another night at Logan Airport where Boston 25 News has learned that a fight broke out between two migrant families.

It’s something Governor Maura Healey says she is aware of.

“Yeah, I understand there was an altercation last night. The officials there dealt with it, so that’s good, but again we are focused on calling on Congress to act,” said Gov. Healey.

The number of migrants sleeping at Terminal E has been an issue for months. Sources tell Boston 25 News nearly 250 migrants stayed overnight Wednesday at Logan.

The crowding led to a physical altercation inside the terminal at 7 p.m. Wednesday. State Police were called in and confirmed the following:

A disagreement between 2 families

Over the use of a power outlet

EMS evaluated a juvenile

One family was relocated from Terminal E

Governor Healey says that this is why the Feds need to do their part and help the state.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Migrants at Logan

“I’ve said from the beginning we don’t want families staying at Logan Airport. We continue to call on Congress to act to deal with what’s happening at the border in terms of reform here,” said Gov. Healey.

In the meantime, the overcrowding issue at Logan has forced the state to convert the former Bay State Correctional Facility in Norfolk into emergency housing. It’s a place housing advocates say while not perfect — is a better place than the airport.

“Logan is not designed to house people — that we all know. But it’s a place of last resort right now for people have nowhere to go.”

Jeff Theilman runs the International Institute of New England, an advocacy group for migrants. They have a contract with the state to find housing for migrants but Theilman says the tight housing market makes that difficult.

“It’s a slow process so far. It’s a struggle to find apartments,” he said.

The state is now converting the former Bay State Correctional Center in Norfolk into its next emergency shelter slated to open in mid-June.

“It could be a place to put people for the short term to give them someplace to stay, some help some support while they’re trying to figure out what to do,” said Theilman.

He says the better idea because of a lack of housing is to look outside of greater Boston.

“We are encouraging the clients we are serving to think about living outside the city of Boston where there are more housing opportunities that are more affordable.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group