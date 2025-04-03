Watertown man arrested for child porn after officers execute search warrant, police say

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A Watertown man was arrested at his home on Wednesday night for alleged child porn possession.

Police say they executed a search warrant on the residence of Patrick Athridge around 6 p.m. in the western part of town in collaboration with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Athridge was taken into custody and was charged with possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

He will be arraigned on Thursday at Waltham District Court.

No further details were immediately available.

