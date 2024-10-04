Middlesex County

Police seeking man accused of indecently assaulting 15-year-old girl on MBTA bus

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Somerville indecent a+b suspect (MBTA Transit Police)

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man they say inappropriately touched a juvenile girl on Thursday.

According to Transit Police, the man pictured is wanted for indecent assault and battery on a 15-year-old girl who was riding MBTA bus Route 86 on McGrath Highway in Somerville.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

