Police seeking man accused of indecently assaulting 15-year-old girl on MBTA bus

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man they say inappropriately touched a juvenile girl on Thursday.

According to Transit Police, the man pictured is wanted for indecent assault and battery on a 15-year-old girl who was riding MBTA bus Route 86 on McGrath Highway in Somerville.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

No further information was immediately available.

ID Sought re: Indecent Assault & Battery investigation #MBTA bus Route 86 vicinity of McGrath Hwy, Somerville where the victim, a female, is only 15y/o. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/XLS7Lpq0C1 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) October 3, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

