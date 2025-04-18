HOPKINTON, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly vandalized a Tesla on Thursday night.

According to Hopkinton Police, the suspect is a 5’6″-5’9″ Caucasian male with dark hair, dark facial hair, heavy rimmed glasses, wearing a green/blue light jacket with a thin build.

Police searching for suspect accused of vandalizing Tesla in Hopkinton (Hopkinton Police Department)

The alleged vandalism occurred at the College Rock walking trails parking area near the Holliston and Milford town lines.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hopkinton Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group