Police searching for missing Natick 11-year-old

NATICK, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing a child last seen on Monday afternoon.

The 11-year-old is described as an Asian female with black hair, wearing glasses, a black coat, black sneakers, a green top and green sweatpants.

Authorities say she was last seen leaving Wilson Middle School on Rutledge Road heading toward Ben Hem around 3:10 p.m.

She also may be carrying a book, a book bag, and a water bottle with a red top.

K9 units and drone teams are being deployed to assist in the search efforts around the Wethersfield area, Ben Ham, and Wilson Middle School area.

Police are urging anyone who knows of the girls whereabouts to contact them, and to also check any security footage that may have captured her.

Natick Police did not provide a name for the missing child.

