Police: Car that drove onto Hopkinton country club nearly struck several golfers

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Hopkinton car on golf course (Hopkinton Police Department)

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that damaged a local country club on Saturday.

According to Hopkinton Police, a vehicle drove onto the Hopkinton Country Club golf course around 5 p.m., causing significant damage to the field. Officials say the car came dangerously close to a number of golfers as well.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 508-497-3401.

