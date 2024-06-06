One killed, another hospitalized in crash on Route 2 in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. — A deadly crash on a Concord highway Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

Troopers responding to a three-car crash on Route 2 eastbound just after 1 p.m. found a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo rear-ended a second vehicle, pushing it into a third, according to State Police.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, 70-year-old Steven Marchand from Medford, was transported to an area hospital where officials say he later died.

A 26-year-old man was driving the second vehicle and was transported with minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured.

The left travel lane was closed for nearly two hours while authorities responded to the crash site.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Concord Police, Fire, and EMS, and MassDOT all assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

