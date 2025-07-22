Officials begin mosquito spraying in several Middlesex County towns

In an attempt to control mosquito populations across the Commonwealth, several Middlesex County towns will begin controlled spraying this week.

The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project says they’re planning on using a truck mounted aerosol sprayer between sunset and 11:30 p.m. in the following towns:

On Tuesday, July 22 , spraying is scheduled in Framingham in the area of Eisenhower Road, Sloane Drive, Swanson Road, Anderson Road, Simpson Drive, Clara Road, Griffin Road, Overlook Drive, Cottage Street, and Birch Road.

, spraying is scheduled in Framingham in the area of Eisenhower Road, Sloane Drive, Swanson Road, Anderson Road, Simpson Drive, Clara Road, Griffin Road, Overlook Drive, Cottage Street, and Birch Road. On Wednesday, July 23 , spraying is scheduled in North Reading in the area of Grant Street, Southwick Road, Park Street, Winter Street, Ridgeway Road, Viewcrest Road, Shady Hill Drive, and Hillview Road.

, spraying is scheduled in North Reading in the area of Grant Street, Southwick Road, Park Street, Winter Street, Ridgeway Road, Viewcrest Road, Shady Hill Drive, and Hillview Road. On Thursday, July 24, spraying is scheduled in Reading in the area of Haverhill Street, Charles Street, Pearl Street, Libby Avenue, Belmont Street, Pleasant Street, Eaton Street, and Harvest Road.

Officials say the mosquito control product that’s being sprayed is Zenivex E4, a non-ester pyrethroid classified by the EPA as a reduced risk pesticide.

Health officials say the chemical does not pose a significant risk to people or pets due to the low toxicity and small amount used during controlled sprays.

However, as with any pesticide, authorities say residents should minimize their exposure.

If residents have any questions related to mosquitoes or mosquito control, contact the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project at 781-899-5730.

