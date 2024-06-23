Man drowns in Marlborough reservoir, police say

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A young man drowned in a Marlborough reservoir on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Crews responding to the Fort Meadow Reservoir around 4 p.m. for a report of a drowning pulled the body of a 20-year-old Hispanic man from the water, according to police.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Officials say he was swimming with two other people at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

#BREAKING: A 20-year old man’s body was pulled from the Fort Meadow Reservoir this afternoon after an apparent drowning, per Marlboro Police.



The man was reportedly swimming with 2 others when he went underwater.



State Police have taken over the investigation. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ArXm4l5mOL — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) June 23, 2024

