Man arrested for robbing bank in Stoneham, police say

STONEHAM, Mass. — A Stoneham man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank inside a grocery store on Wednesday afternoon.

54-year-old Mark Amerault was charged with armed robbery while masked.

Police say the Citizens Bank inside of the Stop and Shop on Main Street was robbed around 2 p.m.

According to authorities, a male suspect, later identified as Amerault, walked into the bank wearing a mask and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. He also allegedly claimed to be carrying a gun.

Amerault fled the scene and an investigation was launched by Stoneham officers and the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force.

Investigators identified Amerault as the suspected bank robber and located him less than two miles down the road from the bank at 68 Main Street around 5 p.m.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Thursday.

“I’d like to highlight the fantastic investigative work of the Stoneham Police officers and detectives who worked with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force to identify a suspect within hours,” said Chief James O’Connor. “I’d also like to thank the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force and the Middlesex DA’s Office for their support.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

