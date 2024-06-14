Lightning strike causes fire behind Stoneham residence, officials say

STONEHAM, Mass. — Authorities responded to a Stoneham home on Friday for a reported lightning strike.

According to fire officials, a blaze broke out behind the area of 109 Fellsview Road.

The flames did not extend to the house, but heavy fire could be seen in the rear of the residence.

Officials say a lightning strike during Friday afternoon’s storms was the cause of the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Melrose firefighters provided mutual aid at the scene.

Fire this afternoon behind 109 Fellsview Rd caused by a lightning strike. Fortunately the fire did not extend to the house. Box alarm response with an extra Engine from Melrose pic.twitter.com/NMOW3508ll — Stoneham Fire Department (@StonehamFire) June 14, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group