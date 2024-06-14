Middlesex County

Lightning strike causes fire behind Stoneham residence, officials say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Stoneham lightning strike (Stoneham Fire Department)

STONEHAM, Mass. — Authorities responded to a Stoneham home on Friday for a reported lightning strike.

According to fire officials, a blaze broke out behind the area of 109 Fellsview Road.

The flames did not extend to the house, but heavy fire could be seen in the rear of the residence.

Officials say a lightning strike during Friday afternoon’s storms was the cause of the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Melrose firefighters provided mutual aid at the scene.

