Driver entrapped after cement truck rolls off the road in Holliston

HOLLISTON, Mass. — Crews rescued a cement truck driver on Tuesday after the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over.

Officers responding to a report of a truck on its side in the area of Prentice Street around 6 p.m. found a person still trapped in the driver’s seat, according to fire officials.

Members of the Holliston police, fire, and Ashland fire officials all responded and helped to extricate the driver.

They were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Hiway Recovery removed the cement truck while MassDEP and a Licensed Site Professional evaluated whether any soil was contaminated in the crash.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

Holliston cement truck crash (Holliston Fire Department)

