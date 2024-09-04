CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are warning the public after they say a credit card skimming device was found inside a business on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cambridge Police, officers responded to a retail business on the 700 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a credit card skimmer found placed over the actual payment terminal. Police did not say which business it was found in.

It is unknown when the skimmer was installed or how long it was in the payment terminal.

Card skimming devices are used by potential criminals to collect data from a credit or debit card’s magnetic strip when it is used at a pay terminal. They can be difficult to spot and officials urge anyone who conducted business in that area to closely monitor their credit card and bank statements for any unauthorized activity.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Credit card skimmer found inside Cambridge business, police say (Cambridge Police Department)

Police are also providing the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Do a quick scan. Before using any machine, look to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, if one machine has a flashing slot to insert your card and the other doesn’t, that may be an indication that there is something wrong.

Before using any machine, look to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, if one machine has a flashing slot to insert your card and the other doesn’t, that may be an indication that there is something wrong. Check the keypad. If the numbers are hard to press or feel thick, it might have a false keypad installed and you should avoid using it.

If the numbers are hard to press or feel thick, it might have a false keypad installed and you should avoid using it. Block your PIN. When entering your PIN, cover the keypad with your other hand in case a camera is recording your number.

When entering your PIN, cover the keypad with your other hand in case a camera is recording your number. Pay inside. If your local gas station hasn’t yet updated their pumps to accept mobile wallet or you aren’t sure if the machine is safe to use, go inside the service station to pay.

If your local gas station hasn’t yet updated their pumps to accept mobile wallet or you aren’t sure if the machine is safe to use, go inside the service station to pay. Stay in public view. Always try to use machines that are in public view with security monitoring – these machines are less likely to be tampered with.

Always try to use machines that are in public view with security monitoring – these machines are less likely to be tampered with. Check your account regularly. Rather than wait for your monthly statement, check your account regularly using online and mobile banking. This way, if anything were to happen, you can catch it immediately and report to your account holder.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is urged to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group