Authorities locate missing 11-year-old girl out of Natick

NATICK, Mass. — After searching for hours, Natick police say they have found a missing 11-year-old child.

“We are happy to announce, this young person has been found, safe and sound,” Natick police said. “We thank our public safety personnel, along with the public, for their cooperation and strong work in locating her and bringing her home.”

The search began yesterday afternoon after the young girl was seen leaving Wilson Middle School on Rutledge Road heading toward Ben Hem around 3:10 p.m.

K9 units and drone teams were deployed to assist in the search efforts that culminated in the girl being found and safely returned home.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group