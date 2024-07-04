5 teens arrested after stolen car chase ends with crash into Medford fence

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities arrested five teens on July Fourth for allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car and crashing it in a residential neighborhood.

According to Medford Police, they received a call around 11 a.m. from an employee at DICK’s Sporting Goods on Mystic Valley Parkway reporting several suspects shoplifting. The suspects then fled in a vehicle on Riverside Avenue. It is unknown how much merchandise was taken.

The employee provided police with a license plate number for the vehicle, and dispatchers determined it had been stolen from Belmont earlier in the morning.

Responding officers found the car traveling on Riverside Avenue and activated their emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The car fled at a high rate of speed onto Commercial Street and then onto Route 16 westbound, according to police. The vehicle continued to Winthrop Street, and then to High Street where it eventually crashed into a fence on Alto Drive, a dead end.

Two teen suspects were arrested in the vehicle while three others fled the scene, according to officials. One suspect was apprehended shortly thereafter while officers later located the two remaining suspects hiding in the area.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Charges are pending for the five teens at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

