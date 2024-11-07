Middleboro Man facing charges of larceny, vandalism after reported thefts in Falmouth

Falmouth, Mass. — A Middleboro man suspected of stealing packages in Falmouth has been arrested and is facing charges of larceny and vandalism.

Falmouth Police announced in a Facebook post that Wericsson Nunes-Lima, 23, was arrested Thursday afternoon after the department received several reports and security footage of a man stealing or attempting to steal packages in the areas of Little Farm Lane, Alcott Road, Acapesket Road, and Sam Turner Road on Wednesday, November 6.

Officer Emily Levins was patrolling the Great Harbors neighborhood when she saw the suspect and the car on Sanddollar Circle matching that of the one in the surveillance footage. Multiple crews and detectives responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, leading to the recovery of the reported stolen items.

Nunes-Lima has since been booked and is currently awaiting bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

