MIAA releases brackets, final power rankings for 2023 statewide high school football tournament

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has released brackets and final power rankings as high school football teams across the Bay State begin preparations for the 2023 statewide playoffs tournament.

A total of 128 teams will take part in this year’s postseason, which begins on Friday, Nov. 3, according to the MIAA.

Each bracket includes the top 16 power-ranked teams for each of the eight divisions with at least three victories and seven games played this season.

The top seeds in each bracket include St. John’s Prep (D1), King Philip Regional (D2), Milford (D3), Duxbury (D4), Hanover (D5), Norwell (D6), Uxbridge (D7), West Boylston (D8).

The full brackets for each division are as follows:

2023 MIAA State Football Division 1

MIAA (MIAA)

2023 MIAA State Football Division 2

MIAA (MIAA)

2023 MIAA State Football Division 3

MIAA (MIAA)

2023 MIAA State Football Division 4

MIAA (MIAA)

2023 MIAA State Football Division 5

MIAA (MIAA)

2023 MIAA State Football Division 6

MIAA (MIAA)

2023 MIAA State Football Division 7

MIAA (MIAA)

2023 MIAA State Football Division 8

MIAA (MIAA)

Here is the tentative schedule for each round of the 2023 statewide tournament:

Round of 16: Nov. 3, 4

Round of 8: Nov. 10, 11

State semifinals: Nov. 17, 18

All games will be at the home site of the higher seed for the Round of 16 and Round of 8. The MIAA will provide sites for state semifinals and state finals.

State championship games are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 1, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

This year’s tournament marks the third to be played under the MIAA’s current format.

Tickets to tournament play will be made available here. Online streaming information is available here.

