MIAA releases brackets, final power rankings for 2023 statewide high school field hockey tournament

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has released brackets and final power rankings as high school field hockey teams across the Bay State begin preparations for the 2023 statewide playoffs tournament.

A total of 130 teams will take part in this year’s postseason, which begins across four divisions this week, according to the MIAA.

In each of the four divisional brackets, the top 32 eligible power-ranked teams automatically qualify, and any eligible teams power-seeded 33 or below and with at least a .500 winning percentage are also included.

The breakdown of divisional brackets is as follows:

2023 MIAA State Field Hockey Division 1

2023 MIAA State Field Hockey Division 2

2023 MIAA State Field Hockey Division 3

2023 MIAA State Field Hockey Division 4

Brackets will be updated with date, time, and site information as it is finalized.

All games will be at the home site of the higher seed through the Round of 8. The MIAA will provide neutral sites for state semifinals and state finals.

This year’s postseason marks the third to be played under the MIAA’s statewide tournament format.

Tournament tickets can be found here and streams for games are available here.

