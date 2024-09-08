Methuen student makes non-credible bomb threat on social media towards school

METHUEN, Mass — The Methuen Superintendent of Schools sent parents an e-mail that said a student made a bomb threat on TikTok targeting Timony Grammar School.

“Making threats is a suspendable offense and determination of school consequences is determined through a formal, legal process.,” said Brandi Kwong, Superintendent of Schools.

Some parents said kids should know better.

“It’s scary,” said Eva Nanje, parent, “To go on tik tok and say that knowing how quickly tik tok can spread that information wow that’s insane.”

The FBI Boston Division said it takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent lives at risk.

“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” said FBI Boston Division.

The Methuen Police Chief said investigators searched the entire school and property Saturday and determined it’s safe.

One father said kids need to learn how to use social media in a positive way.

“You have to try to work around it or work with it gotta figure something out because I think social media is one of those things that you’re not going to run away from I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere,” said Barniell Perez, parent.

The superintendent says the student won’t be in school during the investigation and Methuen police will have extra officers at the school Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

