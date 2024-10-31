NH police searching for apparent road-rage driver who shot out windows of passing car

HENNIKER, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver accused of shooting at a passing motorist on Tuesday night.

Henniker Police say the apparent road rage incident took place around 7 p.m. on Route 202/9, continuing onto Old Concord Road near Old West Hopkinton Road.

The victim claims he was passed on the left by an unknown white pickup truck, smaller than a Ford Ranger.

The driver allegedly shot a gun at the victim’s car, damaging both back passenger windows.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Concord Regional Crime Line at (603) 226-3100.

