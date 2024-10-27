Members gather for outdoor mass, as investigators look for arsonist that set Frankiln church on fire

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Hundreds of members of Saint Mary’s Parish in Franklin, gathered for an outdoor mass Sunday. This comes days after investigators said someone purposely set their church on fire. The Pastor said his message Sunday was forgiveness.

“It’s so easy in the midst of great darkness and challenge to lose hope,” said Father Bob Poitras, “Even in despair my faith has reminded me god is present.”

Father Poitras preached to a crowd of heartbroken church goers Sunday morning.

“Devastated, I think everybody is just devastated, very unexpected,” said Linda Kelley, Franklin.

Father Poitras said the church has a lot of smoke damage.

“It’s painful to think that whatever hurt that person has in their life would cause them to such hatred or such violence for that part hurts a lot,” he said.

But, he’s urging parishioners to find forgiveness for the person who did it.

“It’s very sad when something like this happens, I think this is what our world is about right now unfortunately and we just have to kind of do our best to offset it with prayer and love,” said Jack Webb, Franklin.

There’s a $10,000 reward for anyone with information on what happened, at this point Father Poitras said they don’t have any leads.

“The Lowell kid in me wants revenge in every way the anchor boy want that but no I know who I am and I know what god’s done for me and I know what kind of love he’s had for me and I have to share that,” he said.

