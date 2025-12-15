Medford elementary school reopens after Norovirus outbreak

MEDFORD, Mass. — An elementary school in Medford has reopened following a suspected case of Norovirus that ran rampant through the building.

Roberts Elementary School cancelled school on Thursday and Friday to undergo cleaning.

130 students missed school last Wednesday because they were sick.

Dozens of staffers went home during the day.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach illness, with individuals typically experiencing symptoms suddenly, including vomiting.

Back in February, Boston 25 News Anchor Catherine Parrotta went to UMass Amherst to research how Norovirus spreads and how to kill it on surfaces to keep your home clean.

The school has undergone a deep cleaning by a professional cleaning company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

