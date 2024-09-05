MBTA warns of commuter rail delays after freight train derailment

AYER, Mass. — The MBTA is warning riders of possible commuter rail delays along the Fitchburg Line after a freight train derailed in Ayer on Thursday morning.

Several empty freight cars toppled over in the area of Groton Harvard Road, according to the Ayer Fire Department.

“Fitchburg Line trains are now able to operate through the Ayer area. Delays may still occur due to a disabled freight train near Ayer,” the MBTA wrote in a post on X.

Drone video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed crews assessing the wreckage of the derailment.

It wasn’t immediately clear how crews planned to re-rerail the train cars.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

