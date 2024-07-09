MBTA: Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service between Harvard, Broadway stations after derailment

BOSTON — Red Line commuters, take note.
Shuttle buses are replacing service between Harvard and Broadway due to an earlier derailment of a maintenance vehicle at Park Street, the MBTA said in a social media post on Tuesday morning.
South Shore customers may consider using the Commuter Rail for service to South Station, officials said.
Personnel are on scene working to resolve the issue. https://t.co/xmNwOt6fTu
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
