MBTA: Shuttle buses replacing Red Line from Alewife to Harvard for 10 days for critical track work

BOSTON — Starting today, Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Harvard stations all day from start to end of service for 10 days through Feb. 14, the MBTA said.

Also, shuttle buses will be extended to Park Street during the evenings starting at 8:45 p.m. during the same time period, meaning evening service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street.

This service change is in place while crews perform work as part of the Track Improvement Program, which will “upgrade infrastructure in order to improve reliability, alleviate safety-related speed restrictions along the line, and improve travel times for MBTA riders,” the MBTA said in a statement.

“Crews will perform track and tie replacement work; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more,” the MBTA said.

A page with dedicated information for riders, including exact shuttle bus stop locations, is available at mbta.com/RedLine. Riders can also learn more at mbta.com/TrackProgram.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Porter Square and North Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Porter Square.

“As a result of this service change, riders are reminded that there will be longer than normal time between Red Line subway trains where service continues to operate. Riders are encouraged to plan extra time,” the MBTA said.

Riders can also find more information on this service change at mbta.com/alerts.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes.

For more information, visit mbta.com, or connect with the T on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

“The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of this scheduled service change and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place,” the MBTA said.









This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

