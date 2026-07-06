MBTA reminds World Cup fans to purchase train tickets ahead of Thursday’s France vs. Morocco match

BOSTON – The MBTA encourages fans to buy their tickets ahead of the France vs. Morocco Quarter Finals World Cup match at Boston Stadium.

Tickets are $80 and sold only on the mTicket app.

Passengers are reminded to leave extra time for travel on match days. The MBTA encourages fans to check their boarding group times in advance and to arrive at South Station within this designated time window.

Trains from Foxboro Station begin departing 30 minutes after the match at 15-minute intervals.

Boston Stadium Trains are the only MBTA public transit mode to Boston Stadium on match days.

Check what you can bring on Boston Stadium Trains in advance.

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