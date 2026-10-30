MBTA Red Line trains can now travel up to 50 mph between North Quincy and JFK/UMass

BOSTON — Red Line riders could see faster trips between Braintree and JFK/UMass after the MBTA increased train speeds along another section of the line.

The MBTA announced on Monday that Red Line trains can now travel up to 50 mph between North Quincy and JFK/UMass.

The change builds on an earlier speed increase along the Braintree Branch. In March 2025, the MBTA raised speeds to 50 mph between Braintree and North Quincy following work completed as part of its 2024 Track Improvement Program.

With the latest increase, the MBTA says riders should experience faster trips in both directions between Braintree and JFK/UMass.

“We’re seeing real results from our investments in the T,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “Red Line trains can now reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour between North Quincy and JFK/UMass, giving riders faster commutes and more time back in their day.”

Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the improvement comes shortly after the agency increased speeds on the Orange Line to 55 mph.

Eng said the MBTA is focused not only on restoring service but continuing to improve travel across its system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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