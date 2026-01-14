MBTA to operate two trains to Patriots playoff game

The MBTA will operate two trains to the Patriots’ playoff game on Sunday, January 18.

The first train from Boston will depart South Station at 12:40 p.m. and arrive in Foxboro at 1:40 p.m.

The second train from Boston will depart South Station at 12:50 p.m. and arrive in Foxboro at 1:50 p.m.

Both Boston trains will stop at Back Bay Station and Dedham Corporate Center Station before arriving at Foxboro Station.

Additionally, a third train will operate from Providence to Gillette.

The Providence train will depart from Providence Station at 12 p.m. with stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro, and Mansfield Stations before arriving at Foxboro Station at 1:15 p.m.

Trains from Foxboro to Boston and Providence:

The first Boston train will depart from Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the end of the game.

The second Boston train will depart once passengers board. The train to Providence will depart 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Passengers are reminded to make their way to the station directly after the game ends to ensure they board their train home.

Tickets are limited and are currently available through the mTicket app.

