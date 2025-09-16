MBTA launches ‘The RIDE – MBTA’ mobile App, new portal for Paratransit RIDE customers

BOSTON — The MBTA on Tuesday announced the launch of “The RIDE – MBTA” mobile app and a new online booking portal for paratransit RIDE customers.

These tools will provide customers with better flexibility in scheduling trips, updating account information, adding funds to their accounts, and tracking their trips

“Everyone deserves the ability to choose public transportation, and the freedom to easily use The RIDE is a priority. I’m proud of our Paratransit team for their commitment to improving the rider experience,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Making it easier to schedule and use The RIDE with new customer-facing tools like the online portal and mobile app will improve service and the experience for all that need or choose transit,” he added.

Customers can now book trips in three ways:

By Portal:

The new online booking portal available here

By App:

Customers can find the new “The RIDE – MBTA” mobile app in both the Apple App and Google Play store.

The “The RIDE – MBTA” app’s icon has a light blue background with “The RIDE” and an outline of a RIDE van on it.

By Phone:

Calling The RIDE Access Center (TRAC) at (844) 427-7433 (TTY: (857) 206-6569) to speak to a reservationist.

“It’s important that we keep evolving and improving both our operations and customer experience,” said MBTA Chief of Paratransit Services Michele Stiehler. “We want to make sure our customers can rely on us for safe, timely transportation and have any questions or concerns addressed as they arise.”

