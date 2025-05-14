MBTA, Keolis pilot new renewable diesel fuel for commuter rails

BOSTON — Keolis Commuter Services, partner of the MBTA Commuter Rail, has launched an alternative fuel pilot that utilizes renewable diesel for some of its locomotives.

Renewable diesel aims to cut emissions and to lower the carbon footprint of the MBTA, which will help the Commonwealth reach its emission reduction goals.

“We’re pleased to partner with Keolis on this renewable diesel pilot as we continuously seek ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Testing alternative fuel sources for our Commuter Rail fleet joins other efforts at the T to lower our carbon emissions, and we look forward to evaluating the results of the pilot as we continue to increase resiliency across the system.”

The fuel pilot consists of all locomotives that lay over at the Newburyport Commuter Rail facility, which Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) are now fueling.

HVO is made from a mixture of vegetable oil and animal fats, which produce fewer carbon emissions than fossil fuels.

As of now, Keolis has already seen steady locomotive performance while using HVO.

“Getting people out of their cars and onto the train is a great first step, and we need to do more if we are going to reach the Commonwealth’s emissions goals,” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO and General Manager of Keolis. “This pilot program is a great opportunity to utilize an innovative new approach and can reduce CO2 emissions by more than 70% for these locomotives compared to fossil diesel. We’re pleased to partner with the MBTA to make this pilot project a success.”

By the end of the program, MBTA and Keolis will reevaluate the performance of the renewable fuel and see if it is fit to be expanded to other locations across the MBTA.

